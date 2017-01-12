Man wanted out of Victoria County arrested in east Austin

Hector Garcia. (US Marshals Office)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fugitive being sought by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Austin Wednesday evening.

Hector Garcia, 49, of Austin, had a warrant out for his arrest charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear. He was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 1400 block of Meander in east Austin.

Garcia was originally indicted in 2014 with negligent homicide where the victim, Natalie Luna, 22, was hit and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by Garcia and later died. Garcia was acquitted in 2015 of criminally negligent homicide in 2015. In 2016, an appeals court reversed certain appellate claims resulting in a new indictment.

Garcia failed to appear for court hearings for his new trial resulting in his arrest warrants being issued.

Garcia is currently being held in the Travis County Jail until he can be moved to Victoria County.

