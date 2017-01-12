Mad Men donating props, costumes from TV show to UT Library

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You don’t have travel back in time to the 1960s to step into the world of Mad Men.

Fast talking, suits, cocktails before noon and clouds of cigarette smoke have become synonymous with the show. On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin is going to release details about an archive of items from the TV show coming to the Harry Ranson Center Library.

The show’s creator and the production company has donated props, scripts, costumes and other items from the television show to UT. Some materials will eventually be on display for fans to see.

The Harry Ransom Center film curator Steve Wilson says it will take about a year to catalog the entire collection.