Justice Willett: ‘Young people clueless’ on how our Republic works

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett speaking at the TPPF's 15th Annual Policy Orientation for the Texas Legislature (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett speaking at the TPPF's 15th Annual Policy Orientation for the Texas Legislature (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, in a keynote address to the Texas Public Policy Foundation Thursday, said more needs to be done to make sure children learn about government.

“Young people are utterly clueless about the basics about how our Republic works,” the justice said. “More people can name all three American Idol judges than one member of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

In May 2016, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his short list of judges to fill the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in West Texas in February. Willett was among the 11 named. 

“Being named alongside them for any purpose is a rich honor,” he said at the time. “They are exceptional jurists, and importantly, over half have served or are serving in the state judiciary, where most American justice is dispensed.”

Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will take part in a conversation about their agendas in Washington at another lunch in Austin on Friday.

Willett (@JusticeWillett) has gained a devoted following on Twitter with more than 70,000 people waiting for the justice’s next meme, GIF or comment on everyday life.

“It’s political malpractice not to engage smartly with people via social media,” he said in an interview with KXAN. “People have a view of judges as these sort of dry, humorless, disembodied brains. But judges, believe it or not, are people too.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s