Driver cited for hitting child on Leander sidewalk

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A child walking on a sidewalk in Leander was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at 4:46 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and Rimfire.

The 12 year old was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries by Williamson County EMS. Leander police say the driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

“Just a friendly reminder,” police said, “make sure you are stopping before crossing a sidewalk when exiting a private drive and looking for pedestrians on the sidewalk, not just vehicles on the roadway.”