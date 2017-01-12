Driver cited for hitting child on Leander sidewalk

By Published:

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A child walking on a sidewalk in Leander was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at 4:46 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and Rimfire.

The 12 year old was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries by Williamson County EMS. Leander police say the driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

“Just a friendly reminder,” police said, “make sure you are stopping before crossing a sidewalk when exiting a private drive and looking for pedestrians on the sidewalk, not just vehicles on the roadway.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s