Texas attorney general’s criminal fraud trial set for May

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will head to court in Collin County on May 1 for fraud charges claiming that he mislead investors.

An order by Judge George Gallagher says jury selection will take place April 20 to 21 and April 27 to 28. Paxton is accused of allegedly recruiting investors while hiding the fact that he was being compensated to promote the stock for Servergy Inc.

Federal securities regulators similarly accuse Paxton of duping investors in 2011, five years before he became attorney general. The Republican is accused of breaking the law by luring investors toward the high-tech startup Servergy Inc. without telling them the company was paying him. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and faces 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted.

A nearly identical civil case brought against Paxton by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was thrown out by a federal judge. Federal regulators, however, are trying again.

A pretrial motion hearing will take place on Feb. 16. Paxton’s office has said he plans to run for another term.