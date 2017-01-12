City of Austin seeking lifeguards after last summer’s shortage

By Published: Updated:
lifeguard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Record warm temperatures have many Austinites already thinking about summer. If you are looking for a summer job and like spending time under the sun, you might want to check out the Lifeguard Job Fair.

The city of Austin is in need of lifeguards after a shortage last summer. There are a total of 650 positions that need to be filled.

The job fair will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Administration and Training Facility, located at 2818 San Gabriel St. The job pays $13.50 an hour.

At the fair, you will have a chance to set up an interview and register for training. Make sure your bring a valid form of identification to fill out the application. Applicants can be as young as 15-years-old as long as they bring a parent to the interview. If you are 17-years-old you just need to have parent sign the paperwork.

Several pools were closed last summer as the city worked to fill hundreds of vacancies at Shipe Pool, Montopolis Pool, Martin Pool and Springwood Pool.

For more information, and to apply for a lifeguard position, call (512) 974-9330, or find more information here. 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s