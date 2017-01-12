Charges dropped against Texas vet that kept dog alive for transfusions

One of two dogs seized from vet accused of not euthanizing a woman's pet (KXAN file)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a North Texas veterinarian accused in 2014 of theft and animal cruelty.

WFAA-TV reported Wednesday that a grand jury declined to indict Dr. Millard Lucien “Lou” Tierce of Fort Worth on the theft count. Court records show the remaining charge was dismissed in November.

Investigators say Tierce was arrested after allegedly telling a woman that he euthanized her dog but instead kept it alive, for months, for blood transfusions. The animal was later returned to the owner.

His attorney argued that the label of being a “vampire” were unfair saying he’s a compassionate, professional vet.

This photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office shows Fort Worth, Texas veterinarian Dr. Millard Tierce. Tierce has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after a former client alleged her dog was kept alive and used for blood transfusions after she was told it had been euthanized. (AP Photo/Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)
Tierce admitted to several other times where he told pet owners their dogs or cats had been put down but were not.

Fort Worth officers and Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners agents seized two dogs during a search after receiving a complaint from the client and a former employee.

The State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners in October 2014 suspended Tierce’s license for five years, saying he violated standards of care and failed to practice with honesty and integrity.

Tierce, who declined comment Wednesday, is allowed to do administrative work in his office.

