Cellphone waiting lot at Austin airport temporarily moved

Austin bergstrom international airport
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The free cellphone lot at Austin-Begstrom International Airport is temporarily moving to make way for a new and improved waiting area.

Starting Thursday, the lot will be located at 9430 Rental Car Lane, which is a lot adjacent to the “original” cellphone lot. The Austin airport says construction is starting to add more shopping, restaurants, a gas station and a kids play area into the original cellphone lot.

Drivers who are waiting for arrivals at the airport will see signage directing them to the temporary lot. To access the new Cell Phone Lot, from State Highway 71, take the Spirit of Texas Drive “Airport Cargo/Service Entrance” exit. Turn right onto Spirit of Texas Drive. Go straight at the four-way stop and at the second four-way stop go straight. The next right is Rental Car Lane. Turn right onto Rental Car Lane and the cell lot will be on the left.

Construction of the new, renovated cell lot is expected to be completed in summer 2017.

