Car hits, kills person in Kyle, shutting down southbound I-35

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — At least one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35, Thursday night.

The Kyle Fire Department says all southbound lanes are shutdown and will remain closed for several hours. The crash happened near the Center Street Bridge, where drivers are being diverted off the interstate. Drivers can then return to I-35 on the next available entrance ramp south of Yarrington Road.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s