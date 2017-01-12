Car hits, kills person in Kyle, shutting down southbound I-35

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — At least one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35, Thursday night.

The Kyle Fire Department says all southbound lanes are shutdown and will remain closed for several hours. The crash happened near the Center Street Bridge, where drivers are being diverted off the interstate. Drivers can then return to I-35 on the next available entrance ramp south of Yarrington Road.

