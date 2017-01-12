Austin students, city leaders plan to protest Trump’s Inauguration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and other organizers are planning an anti-Donald Trump protest on Inauguration Day that may prompt students to leave class early.

The group “One Resistance” tells KXAN that University of Texas students will walk out of the classroom at noon on Jan. 20. They say high school students are also planning to leave at 3 p.m.; even though high school dismissal at Austin ISD isn’t until 4:30 p.m.

The group is planning to march from Auditorium Shores up Congress Avenue and back. City council member Greg Casar has been closely involved in this event.

“I’m proud of the city of Austin’s policies protecting our citizen’s first amendment rights. This coalition has worked closely with city departments including the police dept. to ensure this is a safe and friendly event for everyone,” said Casar.

Casar’s office says he is not calling for any student walk-outs. The students have made their own decisions about how to express their first amendment rights.

KXAN reached out to AISD about the plans on Inauguration day. A spokesperson told us they never encourage students to leave school and if they do attend this protest it will count as an unexcused absence.

The last time protesters took to the streets calling on Austinites to join their movement against Trump was in November. A large group of protesters gathered in front of the Capitol building on 11th Street and Congress Avenue, which ended with two people arrested. That same week UT students blocked both Congress Avenue and First Street bridges as they marched throughout Austin chanting a wide variety of anti-Trump slogans.