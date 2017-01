AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police were called to the 1000 block of Clayton Lane, near the intersection of Interstate 35 and US Highway 290 East, Thursday morning after a man reported he’d been stabbed.

Police tell KXAN they got the call at 8:30 a.m. and officers at the scene report the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is available.