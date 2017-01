A white shirt with an interesting neckline. An update denim jacket. Super cool sunglasses. 2017 means tweaking your wardrobe staples in fun and unique ways, adding new life to your closet. Redbird Boutique owner Maureen Staloch dropped by with some fun looks to take us into the new year looking stylish and smart.

Redbird is located in Westlake at 3663 Bee Cave Road. See more online at shopredbird.com or call 512-514-0027.