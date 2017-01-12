A Modern Day General Store for Every Man

Menswear with both sophistication and a sense of humor take the lead at STAG. Their new location at the Domain NORTHSIDE is upscale and approachable all at once. STAG blends the best of many unique elements and ideas into an emporium of essentials for leading the life of a modern gentleman. They pair high end with low, mix vintage classics with new collections, and add the unexpected right alongside the nostalgic. Above all, every item STAG carries personifies their commitment and passion to providing products with authentic, red-blooded style. Stag at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11700 Domain Boulevard, suite 120. For store hours and more details go to StagProvisions.com.

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.