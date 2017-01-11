Wrong-way driver who killed family of 4 sentenced to 20 years

Wilson Molinares (Hays County Photo)
Wilson Molinares (Hays County Photo)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Wilson Molinares, the Texas State University student who crashed into a family of six — killing four — while driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 last year, has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges.

Molinares, 22, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 20 years for each intoxication manslaughter count. However, the sentences will be served concurrently, resulting in a sentence of 20 years in prison. His projected release date is March 2036. Texas Department of Criminal Justice documents show Molinares is eligible for parole in March of 2026.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, when Molinares drove his Honda Civic southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35. A Kyle police officer was trying to catch up to Molinares when he crashed into the family driving in a minivan.

As the officer pulled up to the scene, a truck crashed into the minivan, a moment captured by a nearby surveillance camera. 

The driver of the minivan, 31-year-old Heinrich Martens; along with husband and wife, Margaretha Hildebrand, 27, and Gerard Hiebert Peters, 30; as well as their 16-month-old boy Jacob Hiebert, all died at the scene of the crash. The family’s two young girls, Helena Hiebert, 6, and Mikayla Hiebert, 3, were rescued from the minivan with minor injuries.

