Texas tourism groups launch campaign in response to ‘bathroom bill’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Texas Welcomes All.” That’s the campaign various Texas tourism agencies want to get across as Texas lawmakers start the discussion on whether or not they want to pass the state’s version of a “bathroom bill.”

On Wednesday afternoon, several national organizations along with representatives from Convention and Visitors Bureaus from across the state are holding a news conference to discuss the ramifications the bill could have on the economy if it were to pass this year. The stakeholders say the bill is “unnecessary” and will be a “disaster” for the state’s economy.

Senate Bill 6, also known as the Texas Privacy Act, was authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham. The bill would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with. The Texas Association of Business opposes the ban, saying it could cost Texas businesses $8 billion in revenue.

