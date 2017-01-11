Round Rock police search for man who pulled gun at gas station

By Published: Updated:
A suspect pulls a gun at the 7-Eleven on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock on Jan. 3, 2017 (Round Rock Police Department Photo)
A suspect pulls a gun at the 7-Eleven on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock on Jan. 3, 2017 (Round Rock Police Department Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for your help locating a man who pulled a gun at a Round Rock gas station.

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1118 E. Palm Valley Boulevard for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm at around 2 a.m. Officers were told a store employee and customer got into an argument.

As the customer was leaving, he displayed a silver and black handgun from his waist and held the weapon by his side. Before running from the store, he placed the handgun in the back seat of a red car. The vehicle has not been located.

The suspect is described as a white male, with short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, and a dark hoodie type pullover with a small logo on the left chest area.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle involved, you are asked to call Detective Villegas at 512-671-2709. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.

A suspect pulls a gun at the 7-Eleven on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock on Jan. 3, 2017 (Round Rock Police Department Photo)
A suspect pulls a gun at the 7-Eleven on East Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock on Jan. 3, 2017 (Round Rock Police Department Photo)

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s