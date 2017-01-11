Round Rock police search for man who pulled gun at gas station

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking for your help locating a man who pulled a gun at a Round Rock gas station.

On Jan. 3, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1118 E. Palm Valley Boulevard for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm at around 2 a.m. Officers were told a store employee and customer got into an argument.

As the customer was leaving, he displayed a silver and black handgun from his waist and held the weapon by his side. Before running from the store, he placed the handgun in the back seat of a red car. The vehicle has not been located.

The suspect is described as a white male, with short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, and a dark hoodie type pullover with a small logo on the left chest area.

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle involved, you are asked to call Detective Villegas at 512-671-2709. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.