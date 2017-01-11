Parents warn about Amazon Echo after daughter orders $150 dollhouse

CHARLOTTE, NC (KXAN/NBC) — It is the hottest gadget out right now.

However, a mother has a warning for parents about the Amazon Echo. Before the parental controls were set, her 6-year-old daughter was able to order a $150 dollhouse and four pounds of danish butter cookies.

“I immediately tried to cancel the order and Amazon wrote me back and said we cant cancel it, its already shipped,” said mother Megan Neitzel.

Neitzel says she will donate the dollhouse, but the family is going to keep the cookies.

An Amazon spokesperson says parents can manage shopping settings by turning off voice purchasing. You can also set your Amazon Echo to require a confirmation code before every order.

During the morning show on Wednesday while KXAN anchor Sally Hernandez was explaining the story several viewers said their Amazon Echos also heard the story and attempted to buy the dollhouse too! The viewers say they quickly cancelled the orders.