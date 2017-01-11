Operator announced for Pflugerville’s first hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Pflugerville is getting their first hospital.

According to Community Impact, Baylor Scott & White will develop the hospital. Right now, the hospital is set for construction on 148.88 acres at the corner of State Highway 130 and Pflugerville Parkway.

“We are always looking for opportunities to increase access and provide quality health care to more Texans. We are working with the city of Pflugerville on opportunities to expand our presence in the city, and we will update you when we have more information to share,” said Baylor Scott & White in the Community Impact Newspaper.

No word yet on when construction will begin.