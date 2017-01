PAWTUCKET, RI (WCMH) — Monopoly’s game pieces may be getting a digital face lift this year.

Iconic pieces like the thimble or a shoe may get replaced with a laughing emoji face or even a hashtag.

The company launched a website on Tuesday to let the public choose the 8 tokens for an upcoming limited edition of the game. There are 64 options, only 8 of which are the classic pieces. The new version of Monopoly will hit stores this fall.

Visit votemonopoly.com to participate.