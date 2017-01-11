Major lane closures on US 183 at FM 969 this week

By Published: Updated:
FILE Road Work Detour Sign
FILE Road Work Detour Sign

AUSTIN (KXAN) –All mainlanes of US 183 at Farm to Market 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The closure is needed for bridge construction as part of the 183 South Improvement Project in east Austin. Crews will be hanging concrete beams for the new north-to-south turnaround bridge over US 183.

The closures will run both nights from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the FM 969 exit and continue onto US 183 at the next entrance ramp. Police will be present to direct traffic at the intersection.

The 183 South Improvement Project includes a new tolled expressway with three lanes in each direction between US 290 and State Highway 71. There will also be lanes on the frontage road that will let people bypass the tolls. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says the project is expected to be completed in 2020.

 

