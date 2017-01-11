K9 Lobos helps bust suspect hauling 100 lbs. of synthetic marijuana

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A luxury SUV loaded with 100 pounds of synthetic marijuana, also marketed as K2, was found during a traffic stop in Fayette County, Monday.

At 8:37 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office interdiction unit’s David Smith stopped an Audi SUV on Interstate 10 at the 663 mile marker for a traffic violation.

After speaking with the driver and passenger, Smith noticed the entire passenger compartment was full of trash bags. When Smith asked the driver about the bags, the man became extremely nervous, deputies say.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 Lobos were called to help. The driver admitted to transporting around 100 pounds of synthetic marijuana. Deputies charged him with felony possession of a controlled substance and placed him in the custody of the Fayette County Jail.

The man’s identity is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation, the department said.

Outbreaks of K2 overdoses have hit the Austin area in the past year, most recently in November when more than 50 people were treated over a single weekend. Monday morning, K9 Lobos and Thumann found $1.2 million worth of cocaine in a trash bag during another traffic stop on I-10.