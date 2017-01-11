Hays CISD wants to put $265M bond on May ballot

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – Since September 2016, the Board of Trustees for Hays Consolidated Independent School District has been looking to add a bond proposal to the ballot. The proposed bond is worth more than $265 million and if finalized by the board, people will vote for or against the bond in May.

From September to January, a Growth Impact Committee has been assessing the growth in the district and making recommendations to the board regarding the need for a bond initiative in 2017. According to a draft recommendation, the top three projects would include new school buildings. To help with growth, a third high school would be built at a cost of $122 million along with a new elementary school with a cost of $34 million. While a new elementary school wouldn’t be built with the bond money, Buda Elementary School will be replaced costing another $34 million.

The draft also shows district-wide improvements that would cost close to $12 million. The committee says that money will go towards new fire alarms, track resurfacing, DMS science labs and intrusion alarms. A new transportation facility and central services center that will house the Board of Trustees, administration and special education also made the list.

Public forums for those wanting to voice their opinions and concerns will be held through Feb. 6. The board will then consider calling a bond election on Feb. 17.

