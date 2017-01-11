Good Samaritans rescue woman in east Austin kidnapping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman walking to work on Jan. 9 was assaulted and nearly kidnapped in East Austin. Good Samaritans witnessed the assault taking place and were able to pin down the suspect until police arrived.

Kidnapping suspect Javier Cervantes, 35, is now in custody at the Travis County Jail facing first degree felony charges for the aggravated kidnapping, according to the affidavit. The woman was walking along the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard when she noticed a man walking quickly behind her. Grabbing pepper spray from her purse, the woman told police she started walking faster as she realized she was being followed.

The suspect, later identified as Cervantes, asked for her phone number several times, which she repeatedly replied no. Still following behind her, the woman asked the man “do you want me to call the police?” The affidavit states the suspect replied “[expletive] you think I am scared of the Police. I’ll [expletive] you before they get to you.”

Police say Cervantes then grabbed the woman in a bear hug from behind and began strangling her; making it hard for the woman to yell for help. Cervantes picked her up off the ground and started dragging her to a nearby wooded area. Fighting back, the woman was finally able to scream, which employees at a local pawn shop overheard.

The witnesses rushed over and held the suspect on the ground while they called 911. When officers arrived, Cervantes was placed in custody and admitted he did not know her, but was trying to “rape her” because “the devil told me to do it.”

Cervantes is being held on a $75,000 bond.