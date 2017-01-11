D’Onta Foreman wins Earl Campbell Award

TYLER, Texas (KXAN) — Texas running back D’Onta Foreman broke Earl Campbell’s UT record for consecutive 100 yard rushing games in 2016 and then won his award on Wednesday night in Tyler, Texas. Foreman won the Earl Campbell Award which goes to the top offensive college player who was born in Texas, graduated high school in Texas or played college football in Texas.

Foreman is the first Longhorn, and also the first non-QB, to win the award which started in 2013. He joins QB Bryce Petty (Baylor, 2013), QB Trevone Boykin (TCU, 2014) and QB Greg Ward, Jr. (Houston, 2015) as winners of the award. The other finalists were Baker Mayfield, Dede Westbrook from Oklahoma, Patrick Mahomes, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Texas City, Texas native rushed for 150 yards seven times in 2016, including three games with at least 250 yards, all against Power 5 opponents. No other running back had more than one game of 250 yards of rushing against a Power 5 opponent. All 11 games he played in this season came against Power 5 opponents. He averaged 193.3 yards per game against Big 12 Conference foes, totaling 1,740 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine league games.

In total, he rushed for 15 touchdowns and had a streak of seven consecutive games with a rushing touchdown come to an end against Kansas State. It was tied for the 10th-longest streak in school history.

“I didn’t set out to win anything,” Foreman said after receiving the trophy. “I just played football every game. People say you had 13 straight 100 yard games, but before every game I was nervous. I would say ‘Momma, this is a good defense’, and she would tell me to go out and play and I would run for 100 yards, everything worked out.”

Foreman is skipping his senior season at Texas to enter the NFL draft.