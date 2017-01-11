Cowboys calling on fans to jump on the bandwagon

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Jump on the bandwagon and take your love of the Dallas Cowboys to the next level.

Do you have that friend that can’t stop talking about the Dallas Cowboys? Well the Cowboys are now accepting applications for bandwagon fans.

The team just released a joking downloadable application after the Cowboy’s 13-3 season for fans whose teams just lost and need a new shoulder to cry on. Questions include, “Have you ever talked trash about the Dallas Cowboys?” Another question asks about your “Previous rooting experience.”

The NFL website says “if you don’t mind postseason disappointments, 24/7 offseason drama and ridicule and scorn from most of your once-close friends, hop on board!”

Thanks for your inquiry about the Dallas Cowboys’ bandwagon. Spots are filling up fast, don't miss out! Download: https://t.co/RljLeEaqHo pic.twitter.com/2euKnUZ30N — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017