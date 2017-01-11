Cowboys calling on fans to jump on the bandwagon

By Published: Updated:
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is congratulated on his touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach Jason Garrett, right, watches, , Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is congratulated on his touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach Jason Garrett, right, watches, , Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Jump on the bandwagon and take your love of the Dallas Cowboys to the next level.

Do you have that friend that can’t stop talking about the Dallas Cowboys? Well the Cowboys are now accepting applications for bandwagon fans.

The team just released a joking downloadable application after the Cowboy’s 13-3 season for fans whose teams just lost and need a new shoulder to cry on. Questions include, “Have you ever talked trash about the Dallas Cowboys?” Another question asks about your “Previous rooting experience.”

The NFL website says “if you don’t mind postseason disappointments, 24/7 offseason drama and ridicule and scorn from most of your once-close friends, hop on board!”

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s