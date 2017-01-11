Burglary, assault started with Facebook Live comment, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager is in jail after allegedly tracking down a girl to beat her up

On June 24, 2016 at 12:38 a.m., police were called following a report of a burglary at a house on Techni Center Drive near US 183.

The burglary victim told officers that she heard something outside. When she opened her door, police say two teenagers — identified as Rayan Harris, 18, and a juvenile female — forced their way into her home and began assaulting the victim and her daughter.

Police met with the victim on Monday, Jan. 9, to speak with her daughter, who said it all started with a comment on a Facebook Live. The daughter told officers that after she commented on the video, she received threatening messages from Harris asking where she lived.

According to a police affidavit, Harris told the girl she was going to find out where she lived to beat her up. The affidavit does not detail what was said in the Facebook comment. That night, the girl opened the door to find five people — three female, two male — trying to force their way inside.

Two of the girls were able to get inside, attacking the daughter in the back of the house. The mother, while trying to get them off her daughter, was punched twice in the face. The daughter was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center for her injuries.

She told officers that she knew Harris from being on the same volleyball team. Wednesday, Harris was officially charged with burglary of a residence, a second degree felony, with bond set at $15,000.