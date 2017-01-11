Austin women heading to Washington to march for women’s rights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — By plane, train, bus or car, Austin women are making it their mission to march in Washington. The Women’s March on Washington will come one day after president-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Organizers say anyone who believes women’s rights are human rights, is welcome to attend.

“I think this election showed people. You don’t get to sit on the sidelines if you have something at stake,” said Vanessa Crook. “And specifically being a woman and having so many rights on the line.”

Crook is an Austin designer and founded the company Realm. While many of her friends are going to the march, she’s traveling there with her mom and brother, and hopes to leave with new friendships.

“That’s a beautiful outcome of something like this, getting to meet other people you never would’ve met otherwise,” said Crook.

Many ladies are making the journey by bus. One Austin woman started a Go Fund Me page, allowing people to reserve a seat on the bus for a $220 donation. They’ll be bringing pillows and blankets with them because that’s also where they’ll be sleeping.

“Showing them you’re one of tens of thousands who feel the same way. I know a lot of people feel divided right now and protesting is one way you can find the people on your side,” said Crook.

On the event’s website, organizers write:

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

For those who cannot make the trip to Washington D.C., a march will be held in Austin the same day. It will be on Jan. 21 at the Texas State Capitol, starting at noon.