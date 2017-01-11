Austin airport kicks off new year with more non-stop flights

Related Coverage Airlines expected to operate out of South Terminal this spring

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers can rejoice as their travel time will be decreasing with Austin airport adding more non-stop flights.

Starting in May, Allegient will offer seasonal service to Destin, Florida. They will also start year-round non-stop service to Indianapolis.

In July, Southwest will offer weekly flights to Panama City, Florida. They are also adding several flights to Portland, Oregon and non-stop flights to Los Cabos, Mexico on Saturdays.

Another new benefit for travelers is a way to make your trip more environmentally friendly. For $2 every thousand miles, passengers flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport can choose to donate to a wind farm and forestry project in the Colorado Delta Restoration or Congo/Zambia deforestation projects. Travelers can buy the carbon offsets at the Good Traveler website.

The airport has also added more parking options. For $18 a day you can secure a spot in the closest parking lot to the airport with the Family Friendly Valet. Less than half-a-mile away, another new option called the Park & Zoom is open for travelers.

Whether you’re parking or getting dropped off, you can use your phone to check how long the security checkpoint lines are, just head to the ABIA website.