AMC takes over theater at Lakeline Mall

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — The movie theater at Lakeline Mall will undergo a major renovation as AMC Theatres takes over ownership of the theater.

The theater, which is currently occupied by Regal, is slated to open in fall 2017 after a multi-million dollar upgrade. AMC says they’re adding power recliners, new equipment and more food and beverage options, including a cocktail bar.

“Today’s announcement is evidence of our commitment to provide our guests the finest entertainment options at Lakeline Mall,” said Monica Esparza, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Designed with families in mind, we are pleased to share this new theatre with our community and visitors alike.”

The new AMC will be located inside Lakeline Mall, between Dillard’s and JCPenney. AMC has competition from the Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline location that opened in 2013.