Amber Alert issued for 3 children last seen in Houston

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Frausto Amber Alert (DPS photo)
Frausto Amber Alert (DPS photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) – Three children are believed to be in danger, prompting the Department of Public Safety to issue an Amber Alert.

Jason, Aaliyah and Isac Frausto were last seen in Houston with Doris Camerena. It’s believed she is driving a gold 2011 Chevy Cruz with Texas license plate FGJ6333

Details for all of the missing:

Jason Frausto,, 2 years old, 09/08/14, 2’00”, 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Aaliyah Frausto, 3 years old, 09/16/13, 2’6” 30 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Isac Frausto, 5 years old, 10/29/11, 3’00”, 45 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

Doris Camerena, 24 years old, 10/08/92

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call DPS at 832-627-1138.

