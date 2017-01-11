81-year-old Travis County inmate dies while in custody

Related Coverage Travis County inmate dies while in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second Travis County Jail inmate has died in as many weeks. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Pabo Machin Conde, 81, died of a stroke on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Authorities say on Saturday morning, Conde collapsed at the Travis County Correctional Complex and was transported to the hospital. He was placed on life support but his condition worsened throughout the day and he died a few hours later.

An autopsy showed Conde’s cause of death was stroke. He was arrested in Nov. 14, 2015 and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing his wife.

The last inmate death was on Dec. 29, 2016. Jacqueline Key died after she had a medical procedure done at the hospital. Investigators are trying to determine her cause of death, but say there is no evidence of foul play.

In 2016, a total of five inmates died in custody at the Travis County Jail.