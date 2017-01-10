VIDEO: One of the most elaborate trick shots ever made

BRISTOL, England (NBC News) – Most people celebrate the new year with a party or a resolution but for one English snooker club it was by pulling off one of the most elaborate trickshots caught on camera.

The people at All Stars Bristol spent a whole night setting up the trick which has a ball go down a flight of stairs before triggering a sequence of events across nine tables with a golf ball eventually ending up in a hole at the club’s bar.

The trickshot took two minutes from beginning to end and it has already had over one million views on its Facebook page since being uploaded on Sunday.