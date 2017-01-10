Turning Back Time With Plastic Surgery

Dr. Jennifer Walden is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is formally fellowship-trained in Cosmetic Surgery. Cosmetic plastic surgery of the face can “turn back time” by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and lines, sun damage and sagging skin that can make you look angry, sad or tired.

FACELIFT

In time, gravity, sun exposure and the stresses of daily life take their toll on our faces and necks. Deep creases appear beside the mouth, the jaw line slackens and becomes jowly, and the neck develops loose folds and fat deposits. Facelifts counteract these signs of aging by tightening muscle, removing fat and trimming excess skin, giving your face a fresher, youthful look. After surgery, some patients look 10-15 years younger. Facelifts, technically known as rhytidectomies (literally, “removal of wrinkles”), rejuvenate the mid-to-lower face and neck. Facelifts are most effective for patients who want to correct:

Midface sagging

Deep creases under the eyes

Deep creases between the nose and mouth (nasolabial folds)

Jowls due to loss of muscle tone

Sagging areas of fat

Loose skin and fat under the chin and jaw

RHINOPLASTY

One of the most common plastic surgery procedures, rhinoplasty is performed to reshape, reduce or augment a person’s nose. It can also remove a hump, narrow nostril width or change the angle between the nose and the mouth, or correct injury, birth defects or other problems that affect breathing. Rhinoplasty is usually an outpatient procedure performed under either local or general anesthesia. It lasts one to two hours unless more extensive work needs to be done. Dr. Walden also has industry-leading three dimensional (3D) imaging technology called Vectra which can help you define your goals with the nasal reshaping procedure. Rhinoplasty may be performed for functional rather than cosmetic reasons as well. Combining nose reshaping with septoplasty or endoscopic sinus surgery can effectively treat certain breathing problems, such as those caused by a deviated septum.

