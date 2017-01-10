Trump briefing materials included ‘financially compromising’ information

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — A U.S. official says intelligence officials briefed President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump on unverified reports that Russia allegedly had on president-elect.

NBC News reports the materials presented contained to Trump included information that initially circulated among Trump opponents and was passed to U.S. intelligence agencies making damaging allegations about his dealings with Russians. CNN adds the information is not just damaging, but “personally and financially compromising information” about the president-elect.

The briefing materials, which were presented last week, prepared include information initially circulated among foreign operatives. CNN says the FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations.

Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway responded while she was on a scheduled appearance for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I have to say, as an American citizen, regardless of your party or if you don’t like politics at all, which I’m sure are many Americans, we should be concerned intelligence officials leaked to the press, and won’t go to the president-elect or the President of the United States now, Mr. Obama, and tell them what the information is,” said Conway.

The specific allegations have not been verified by U.S. agencies and neither NBC or CNN reporting details about what has reportedly been leaked online.

Trump tweeted Monday evening stating “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” It is not clear what he was referring to, but other news outlets had started reporting about the briefing materials.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump is set to hold his first news conference in months on Wednesday.