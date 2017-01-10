The cornerstone of Retirment planning



New evidence suggests millennials may be better at saving money than their Baby Boomer parents. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains the key factors to consider when figuring out how to use any of the money you’ve saved for retirement.

Advertisement

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.