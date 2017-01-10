Texas man set to die in double slaying over fake drug deal

Associated Press Published:
The death chamber at a Correctional Facility (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
The death chamber at a Correctional Facility (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 48-year-old man convicted of killing two men after one laughed about duping him in a $20 phony drug deal is set to die more than 11 years after the Fort Worth, Texas, slayings.

Attorneys for Christopher Wilkins have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his lethal injection scheduled for Wednesday night. If the execution goes ahead, it will be the nation’s first this year.

Wilkins told jurors how and why he shot his victims and said he didn’t care if he was sentenced to death.

He also testified that he shot and killed another man outside a Fort Worth bar in a dispute over a pay phone, and that he tried to run down two people because he believed one of them had stolen his sunglasses.

