Statement Steals and Deals at A Favorite Austin Shopping Extravaganza

By Published: Updated:
01-10-17-le-garage

Whether in stores, or magazines or even out and about, we’ve probably all seen a statement piece or two that we would love to have in our own wardrobe.  But pieces that pop aren’t always affordable–unless you’re shopping at Le Garage.  From designer denim to a fabulous coat to casual sequins, this shopper’s paradise unites Austin’s favorite local boutiques under one roof for deals galore.  Kandia Jackson of Co-Star, one of the featured boutiques at Le Garage, stopped in to show us some of the ways we can have a fashion break through without breaking the bank. Le Garage is happening Saturday and Sunday January 21st and 22nd at the Palmer Events Center. Tickets are available online at legaragesale.netVIP shopping kicks off Saturday morning from 10 to 11 with regular shopping going that day until 6:00pm, and then hours on Sunday are from 11 to 5.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s