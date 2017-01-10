Statement Steals and Deals at A Favorite Austin Shopping Extravaganza

Whether in stores, or magazines or even out and about, we’ve probably all seen a statement piece or two that we would love to have in our own wardrobe. But pieces that pop aren’t always affordable–unless you’re shopping at Le Garage. From designer denim to a fabulous coat to casual sequins, this shopper’s paradise unites Austin’s favorite local boutiques under one roof for deals galore. Kandia Jackson of Co-Star, one of the featured boutiques at Le Garage, stopped in to show us some of the ways we can have a fashion break through without breaking the bank. Le Garage is happening Saturday and Sunday January 21st and 22nd at the Palmer Events Center. Tickets are available online at legaragesale.net. VIP shopping kicks off Saturday morning from 10 to 11 with regular shopping going that day until 6:00pm, and then hours on Sunday are from 11 to 5.

