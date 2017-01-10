State Rep. Dawnna Dukes sworn in after retracting resignation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As state lawmakers filed into the Capitol for the first day of the 85th legislative session, in attendance was State Rep. Dawnna Dukes. She was one of the 150 House members sworn in on Tuesday afternoon, although she did show up a few minutes late.

For many, Dukes’ appearance on the House floor was unexpected because she said in September that she would resign her House District 46 seat on Jan. 10, 2017. She said before the November election that she was stepping down because of health issues relating to a car crash from 2013. She was basically absent from the 2015 legislative session, saying health issues from the accident caused her to miss days at work.

But, the weekend before the start of the session, Dukes notified the Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore that she won’t be stepping down from her seat.

After trying to reach Dukes all weekend, KXAN News caught up with Dukes after the swearing-in ceremony. When asked why she decided to retract her resignation, Dukes told KXAN’s Political Reporter Phil Prazan that she made her decision because her experience and qualifications make her the best person for the job. She said she had to listen to her constituents.

“I listened to the constituents who requested over and over and over again, since my announcement, that I would reconsider that I would come back,” says Dukes, who has served HD 46 since 1995. Dukes says she worked with her doctors to make sure she was healthy enough to make sure she would not be absent from the 2017 session.

Dukes is still facing an investigation into whether or not she used public resources for private purposes. On the same day Dukes was sworn in, Moore confirmed with KXAN News that she will be presenting the case to a grand jury on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dukes has hired a Houston law firm to represent her in connection with the investigation.

When asked if she did anything wrong or misused state money, Dukes responded with a “no.” She did go on to say that one can “look at the statute, you can looks at the laws, the rules, it answers for itself.”

There are currently five people who are vying for House District 46 and all appear to still be moving forward with their campaigns. Former Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Sheryl Cole’s campaign office sent out an advisory Monday afternoon stating “Dukes has made few public appearances or statements, other than to confirm to the media that she will no longer be honoring her pledge.” Cole plans to hold a news conference on the changes Tuesday afternoon.

Chito Vela also sent out an advisory for his official campaign kickoff, which is scheduled for Thursday. In his message, he says, “East Austin needs a progressive voice that will fight for the interests of working class voters.”