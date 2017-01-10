Rodeo Austin releases line-up for 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Live music, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing all describe Rodeo Austin.

From March 11 through 15, Rodeo Austin will host dozens of live performances as a part of their annual fair and rodeo. There are shows for music lovers of all genres, from country to rock.

The headliners have been announced for this year, including Dwight Yoakam and Charley Pride.

Headliners:

Elle King

Cole Swindel

Fitz and the Tantrums

Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots

Randy Rogers Band

Chase Bryant

Kenny Rogers

Neal McCoy

Josh Turner

Patti Labelle

Old Dominion

Cody Johnson

Kevin Fowler

Full list of performers here

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.