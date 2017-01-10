Rodeo Austin releases line-up for 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Live music, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing all describe Rodeo Austin.
From March 11 through 15, Rodeo Austin will host dozens of live performances as a part of their annual fair and rodeo. There are shows for music lovers of all genres, from country to rock.
The headliners have been announced for this year, including Dwight Yoakam and Charley Pride.
Headliners:
- Elle King
- Cole Swindel
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots
- Randy Rogers Band
- Chase Bryant
- Kenny Rogers
- Neal McCoy
- Josh Turner
- Patti Labelle
- Old Dominion
- Cody Johnson
- Kevin Fowler
- Full list of performers here
Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.