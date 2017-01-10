Rodeo Austin releases line-up for 2017

By Published:
Rodeo Austin provides fun for the whole family.
Rodeo Austin provides fun for the whole family.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Live music, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing all describe Rodeo Austin.

From March 11 through 15, Rodeo Austin will host dozens of live performances as a part of their annual fair and rodeo. There are shows for music lovers of all genres, from country to rock.

The headliners have been announced for this year, including Dwight Yoakam and Charley Pride.

Headliners:

  • Elle King
  • Cole Swindel
  • Fitz and the Tantrums
  • Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots
  • Randy Rogers Band
  • Chase Bryant
  • Kenny Rogers
  • Neal McCoy
  • Josh Turner
  • Patti Labelle
  • Old Dominion
  • Cody Johnson
  • Kevin Fowler
  • Full list of performers here

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s