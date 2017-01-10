PHOTOS: Fiery sunrise over Austin, surrounding areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a slight warm-up in the forecast, Austinites woke up to a sunny morning.

Vibrant colors filled the sky on Tuesday as the clouds parted for a beautiful morning.

Viewers have been flooding the KXAN inbox with pictures of the glorious sunrise over Austin and the surrounding areas.

Did you take a good photograph of the sunrise? Send it via our Report It page.

Fiery Austin sunrise View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beautiful morning on Lake Travis, Spicewood, TX! (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Sue Prather) Sunrise in Lakeway on January 10th 2017 (KXAN Photo/ Philippe Leybaert) A cotton candy sky over Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Evelyn Porter) Sunrise over Lake Buchanan (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Lionel Roach) Sunrise peeking through the trees (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Lorraine Fitzgerald) Sunrise over Leander (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Paula Fiedler) Beautiful sunrise in Georgetown! (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Karen Fisher) Wimberly sunrise (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Janice Fisher) Sunrise over Liberty Hill (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Ruth Haberman) Sunrise over NW Austin today! (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Sherry Foreman)