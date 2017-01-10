AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent report from Austin Public Health shows more people in Travis County died from unintentional injuries than stroke and lung disease combined. The department’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit analyzed mortality information for the county over a five-year period, from 2010 to 2014, to determine the leading causes of death by age group.

During that time, the leading cause of death in Travis County is cancer. Second is heart disease, followed by unintentional deaths (accidents). The report shows “accidents” are the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 1–44 years old. The data also shows of the 134 homicides that occurred in the 5-year period, 45 of the homicides involved victims in the 25-34 age range, the most out of any age range.

Suicide was the sixth leading cause of death. The age group with the highest number of suicides was in the 45-54 range.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Travis County

Cancer: 5,415

Heart disease: 4,604

Unintentional injuries (accidents): 2,211

Stroke: 1,156

Lung disease: 990

Alzheimer’s disease: 669

Suicide: 655

Diabetes: 551

Chronic liver disease: 489

Kidney disease: 435

The leading causes of death in Travis County slightly mirror those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, the leading cause of death is heart disease, followed by cancer.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in U.S.

Heart disease: 614,348

Cancer: 591,699

Lung disease: 147,101

Unintentional injuries (accidents): 136,053

Stroke: 133,103

Alzheimer’s disease: 93,541

Diabetes: 76,488

Influenza and pneumonia: 55,227

Kidney diease: 48,146

Suicide: 42,773