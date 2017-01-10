Top 10 leading causes of death in Travis County

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Doctor's office (KXAN Photo)
FILE - Doctor's office (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent report from Austin Public Health shows more people in Travis County died from unintentional injuries than stroke and lung disease combined. The department’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit analyzed mortality information for the county over a five-year period, from 2010 to 2014, to determine the leading causes of death by age group.

During that time, the leading cause of death in Travis County is cancer. Second is heart disease, followed by unintentional deaths (accidents). The report shows “accidents” are the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 1–44 years old. The data also shows of the 134 homicides that occurred in the 5-year period, 45 of the homicides involved victims in the 25-34 age range, the most out of any age range.

Suicide was the sixth leading cause of death. The age group with the highest number of suicides was in the 45-54 range.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Travis County

  • Cancer: 5,415
  • Heart disease: 4,604
  • Unintentional injuries (accidents): 2,211
  • Stroke: 1,156
  • Lung disease: 990
  • Alzheimer’s disease: 669
  • Suicide: 655
  • Diabetes: 551
  • Chronic liver disease: 489
  • Kidney disease: 435

The leading causes of death in Travis County slightly mirror those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, the leading cause of death is heart disease, followed by cancer.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in U.S.

  • Heart disease: 614,348
  • Cancer: 591,699
  • Lung disease: 147,101
  • Unintentional injuries (accidents): 136,053
  • Stroke: 133,103
  • Alzheimer’s disease: 93,541
  • Diabetes: 76,488
  • Influenza and pneumonia: 55,227
  • Kidney diease: 48,146
  • Suicide: 42,773

10 Leading Caues of Death in Travis County

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s