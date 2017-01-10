Getting to the Core of Good Fitness

By Published: Updated:
01-09-17-crush

Core strength is everything…it can mean better posture and better performance during your workouts. Not to mention a strong core is a healthy core. Ryan Potter of Crush Fitness stopped by to brush us up on some moves that get results. One of the basics he showed us focuses on exercising the obliques, and the other was a tricep press. Crush focuses on high-intensity interval training using a combination of cardio on treadmills and weights on the floor. Crush Fitness is located at 300 South Lamar. Go to crushfitness.com for more on classes or call 512-480-0077 for more information.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s