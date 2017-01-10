Getting to the Core of Good Fitness

Core strength is everything…it can mean better posture and better performance during your workouts. Not to mention a strong core is a healthy core. Ryan Potter of Crush Fitness stopped by to brush us up on some moves that get results. One of the basics he showed us focuses on exercising the obliques, and the other was a tricep press. Crush focuses on high-intensity interval training using a combination of cardio on treadmills and weights on the floor. Crush Fitness is located at 300 South Lamar. Go to crushfitness.com for more on classes or call 512-480-0077 for more information.

Advertisement