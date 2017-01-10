Fort Worth officer suspended, accused of excessive force in viral video

Related Coverage Fort Worth police responds to viral video claiming excessive force, racism

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on a 10-day suspension following a video that some say showed excessive force.

The Facebook video, which has gone viral, shows officer William Martin arresting Jacqueline Craig in Fort Worth last month. Craig initially called police accusing a neighbor of grabbing and choking her seven-year-old son.

The neighbor claimed the boy littered on his lawn. Officer Martin arrived to investigate, but instead told the mother she should teach her son not to litter. In the end, Martin arrests Craig and her daughter.

“My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him,” said Craig in the video. “What you should’ve done, because we have lived here for a year, you know that my house is a door in between yours, you could’ve come to me.”

The officer responds, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

In the video you can see Craig’s 15-year-old daughter (in the pink tank top) try to get in between her mother and the officer. The footage goes on to show Craig and the teenager getting arrested. Near the end of the video, the second daughter who was recording the incident, was also arrested.

The family’s attorney spoke shortly after the officer’s punishment was announced.

“She’s been crying ever since the decision came down, her words to me exactly were the assault done on my child, being her son, and then the assault done on her daughter by the officer, she said you would get more justice if someone kicked a dog,” said Jasmine Crockett, the family’s attorney.

The officer was wearing a body camera during the incident. Fort Worth’s mayor called this an “isolated incident” and says it is not how officers in the city do business.

WATCH (Warning: Graphic language)