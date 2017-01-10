Crime sparks self defense classes for kids in Williamson County

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An attempted kidnapping in Georgetown in October is one of the incidents that prompted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to ask themselves what they can do to make families feel safer. The In response, the agency’s Victim Assistance Unit is hosting a free Children’s Self Defense Academy on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Other surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the Georgetown Police Department, as well as area first responders and local businesses, are helping with the classes. The event will teach children and teenagers personal safety awareness and self-defense tactics. Parents are encouraged to attend an informational session with local school officials and law enforcement personnel to learn how the community is working together to keep child safety a top priority.

The event corresponds with the 15-year anniversary of the disappearance of Rachel Cooke. Cooke went missing on Jan. 10, 2002 while jogging in her Georgetown neighborhood. Rachel’s mother, Janet Cooke will also be attending the classes to discuss the importance of personal safety.

Saturday’s event will be held at Mortal CrossFit located at 1920 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown. Classes will be instructed in waves based on age:

The Avengers: Ages 3-7 years-old will be held from 9 -10 a.m.

The Defenders: Ages 8-12 years-old will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The Legends: Ages 13-18 years-old will be held from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

The parent information session will be held simultaneously at Eight Count Boxing and Fitness located next door. There will be volunteers on hand to assist special needs children.

Registration information can be found by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching “Williamson County Self Defense Academy.”

At 6 p.m. on KXAN News, Lauren Kravets shows us some of the techniques instructors will be teaching to help kids stay safe.