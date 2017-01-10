County, city funds needed to build 8 new CapMetro park and ride’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local transportation agencies want to build eight new park and rride sites in Travis and Williamson County, but to make that a reality, money is needed.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is working with Capital Metro and the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to determine where the new locations will be built. The sites are on the outer edges of Austin, including four proposed in southwest Austin. CTRMA and Capital Metro are hoping to fund the sites via bond money from Travis County, Williamson County and the city of Austin.

Bill Bunch with the Save our Springs Alliance believe Travis County Commissioners should address environmental concerns before committing any funds. “There’s no studies yet whether they’re feasible or needed or what the environmental impacts may be or what the alternatives might be better may be.”

CapMetro and CTRMA are funding studies on how the park and ride facilities could potentially affect areas nearby, like the Edwards Aquifer. However, Bunch says the process seems backwards. “It’s upside down, we need to do the studies first and then we need to do the construction.”

They suggest there are other ways to help traffic flow. “If there’s going to be a park and ride in the South Mopac corridor, it should be integrated with high occupancy vehicle lanes.”

The Travis County Commissioner’s Court was scheduled to vote on the funding item at Tuesday’s meeting, but ended up tabling the item for Jan. 24.

Capital Metro currently provides transit service to 12 Park & Rides throughout the region.