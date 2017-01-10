Burnet police officer injured in off-duty crash

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Prayers and well wishes are pouring in for a Burnet police officer who was injured in a crash while off-duty Tuesday afternoon.

The Burnet Police Department posted on its Facebook page around 8 p.m. stating the officer and his daughter were injured in the crash but they couldn’t release any more information. The department says they’re asking for prayers at this time.

The officer’s name has not been released at this time.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

