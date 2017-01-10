Blasting Off with a Creative Concoction

James Horton of Waller Creek Pub House dropped by the studio with their recipe for Rocket Juice. He started off with 1/2 oz of Tullamore D.E.W.and added 1/2 oz of Chila’Orcha, which is creamy and spicy like horchata. Then he added 1/2 oz of Frangelico, which is an italian hazelnut liqueur. To finish off the cocktail, top it off with Chameleon Coffee cold brew. It’s the perfect combination combination of sweet, rich and kick. Waller Creek Pub House is located on Sabine Street. Call them at 512-358-1903 or check them out online at wallercreekpubhouse.com.

Advertisement