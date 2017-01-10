A Sophisticated Spin on the Taco

Paul Martin’s Grill had us looking at tomatoes in a whole new way. A blistered tomato relish is the perfect topping for their grilled steelhead salmon tacos. He started with blistered grape tomatoes, and added shallots, basil and parsley. Then he drizzled it with some champagne vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. To put the taco together, he used chili oil, fresh arugula, the tomato relish and a piece of steelhead salmon and garnished with pickled onion and cilantro. Chef Anthondy Endy showed Amanda how the mix of flavors comes together perfectly in each and every bite. Visit the restaurant to enjoy upscale American cuisine in the Domain Northside at 3120 Palm Way. Go to paulmartinsaustingrill.com for more information or call 512-953-8800 for reservations.

