A Cocktail That Sparkles

When you hear Vince Young Steakhouse, naturally you think steak. But this is also the place for a dynamic cocktail and a fantastic happy hour. General Manager Chris Tosch stopped in to mix up their signature drink, the Diamond in the Rough, with Amanda. The drink is made with tequila, fresh lime and pineapple juice, and agave nectar. Then garnished with fresh cracked black pepper. Vince Young Steakhouse is located at 301 San Jacinto Boulevard. Go to vinceyoungsteakhouse.com or call 512-45-STEAK for information or reservations.

Advertisement