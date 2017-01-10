5-year-old killed in Kyle to be laid to rest, mother in custody

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A five-year-old girl killed in Kyle last week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Police say Giovanna Hernandez was stabbed to death by her mother, Krystle Villanueva, who is charged with capital murder. Sheriff Gary Cutler said this case is probably the most horrific in the history of Hays County.

On Jan. 5, deputies arrived and found 58-year-old Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti in the driveway with multiple stab wounds. A 10-inch-long knife was found in his back left pocket. The man said his daughter-in-law, Villanueva, stabbed him and was alone inside the home with a child.

Hays County SWAT team was called and entered the house, finding Villanueva without any clothes on, having just got out of the shower. She was detained and removed from the house. The SWAT team then found Giovanna dead and mutilated in a bedroom, according to a police affidavit.

Hays County investigators don’t know if Villanueva was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time Giovanna was killed. According to police, Villanueva had a history with marijuana, crack and meth. Investigators are waiting for toxicology results, which could take up to six weeks.

“She was just a precious little girl. She didn’t have a care in the world. She loved to play tag. She loved a lot of things,” cried Sabrine Sifuentez, a family friend of the Villanueva’s. “I just can’t believe she’s gone.”

Friends say they never thought Villanueva could do this to her little girl. They claim the mother went to rehab and came out with a job.

Funeral services for Giovanna will be held at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda at 10 a.m.

Villanueva remains incarcerated in the Hays County Jail charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.